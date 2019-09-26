Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 381,961 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.14% of Medtronic worth $182,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,290,000 after buying an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $214,895,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 345,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

