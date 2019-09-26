Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 243 ($3.18).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 198.65 ($2.60) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 226.40 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of -30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

