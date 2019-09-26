Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Update

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of Meredith stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 347,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,084. Meredith has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $785.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meredith will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $420,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,854.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $46,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDP shares. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.