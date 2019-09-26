Metadium (META) Market Cap Reaches $6.67 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. Metadium has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $98,477.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.01031420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00087217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

