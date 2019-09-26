Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.30

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.30 and traded as low as $46.13. Methanex shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 118,151 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.50.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$982.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$973.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard acquired 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.65 per share, with a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,385.65. Also, Director John Floren acquired 20,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.00 per share, with a total value of C$880,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,733 shares in the company, valued at C$3,508,252.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

