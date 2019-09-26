MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,222. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

