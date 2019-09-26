MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Up 70.5% in September

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.