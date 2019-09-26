MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MGM Growth Properties has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 28,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,197. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

