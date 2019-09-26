Michael Connolly Miller Sells 10,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00.

BNED opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.17. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNED shares. ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

