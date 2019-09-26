Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.35-0.49 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 27,803,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

