Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Set at $90.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a $90.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 27,803,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

