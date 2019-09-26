Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.93.

MU traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,803,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

