Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $138.83. 4,978,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549,412. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. CIBC upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

