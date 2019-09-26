MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,619 Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

