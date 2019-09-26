MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 192.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,471 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.52.

MT stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal SA has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

