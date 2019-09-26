MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,580 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,633,000 after acquiring an additional 995,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $126.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.52.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.