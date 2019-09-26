Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 6%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 312,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 262,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.