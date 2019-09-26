Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Given $57.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $57.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 211 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 137,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 123.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $260,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

