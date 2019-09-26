Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,138. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $390.15 million, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $86,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.