Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. 6,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.15 million, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $86,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

