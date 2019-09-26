Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,213,000 after buying an additional 1,152,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.87. 498,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,965. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

