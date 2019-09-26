Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of MNTA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 15,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,950. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,743 shares of company stock worth $67,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

