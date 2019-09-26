Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 143,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

