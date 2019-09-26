Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,581. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

