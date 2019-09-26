Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,562,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,691,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,001,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. 112,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,915. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.