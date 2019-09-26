Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. 441,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

