Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

