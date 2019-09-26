Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,070. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

