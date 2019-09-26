Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,812 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1,802.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $784,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,524,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.15. 99,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

