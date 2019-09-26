Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 213,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,573. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $65.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.