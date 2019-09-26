Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

MPWR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $160.22. 207,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $761,612.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 354,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007,395.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $126,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,495 shares of company stock worth $32,493,864 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

