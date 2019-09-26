Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 27,803,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,595,842. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $6,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.