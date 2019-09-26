Morneau Shepell Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of MSI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.69. 40,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.71. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$23.64 and a twelve month high of C$33.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$212.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.