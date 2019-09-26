Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MORF. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 833,333 shares of company stock worth $12,499,995.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $52,433,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth about $58,857,000.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

