Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 554 ($7.24) on Tuesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 581.14. The firm has a market cap of $285.93 million and a P/E ratio of 21.90.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £301 ($393.31). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.76 ($1,983.22). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 919 shares of company stock worth $545,060.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

