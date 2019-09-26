MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NYSE MSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.87. 21,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,880. MSA Safety has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $114.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $678,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 34.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,818,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,016,000 after purchasing an additional 465,461 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 9.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,374,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 16.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 841,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

