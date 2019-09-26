Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.38% of Mueller Industries worth $39,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MLI traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $86,980.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 586,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,196 shares of company stock valued at $760,755. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.