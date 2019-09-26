Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.95. The company had a trading volume of 397,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,841. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $936.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.22.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. GMP Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.