Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,936 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,609,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,820,000 after purchasing an additional 333,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

