Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

NYSE:PM opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.