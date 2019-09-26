Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 98,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 173,869 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

