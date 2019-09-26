Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after purchasing an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

