MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $448.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,602. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 698.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.