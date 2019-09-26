Namecoin (NMC) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $5.71 million and $2,789.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004886 BTC on exchanges including Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,955.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.50 or 0.02648141 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00899236 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00018767 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, C-Patex, WEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bitsane and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

