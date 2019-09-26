Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.68

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.68 and traded as low as $70.75. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 59,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

