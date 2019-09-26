National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of National General by 57.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,073,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 391,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National General by 38.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in National General by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 849,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 36.1% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 531,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 141,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $121,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $374,474 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 25,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.67. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

