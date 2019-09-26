National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Declares Dividend of $0.52

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NHC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,782. National HealthCare has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.15 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $145,312.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,770.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

