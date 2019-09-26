National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 975.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Presto Industries by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Presto Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.45. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,516. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.38 and a 52 week high of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. The company has a market cap of $631.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

