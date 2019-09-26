NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NB Global Corporate Income Trust stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$2.07 ($1.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,224 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.07. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a one year low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

