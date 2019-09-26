NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $31.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on NCR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised NCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. NCR has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NCR will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,327,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,683,000 after buying an additional 180,231 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.